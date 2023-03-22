Part of our mindfulness journey is trying new things. It’s exciting — and kinda scary — but once you have the courage and do it, it feels absolutely fantastic.

Staying in the moment with something you’ve never done before is like being a kid again. Everything about it is as if it’s the first time you’ve seen it, touched it and experienced it.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

