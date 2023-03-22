Part of our mindfulness journey is trying new things. It’s exciting — and kinda scary — but once you have the courage and do it, it feels absolutely fantastic.
Staying in the moment with something you’ve never done before is like being a kid again. Everything about it is as if it’s the first time you’ve seen it, touched it and experienced it.
For me it was making a dish with seaweed. Have you ever eaten seaweed? It’s green, looks a bit funky, can be eaten dried as a chip or soft in a seaweed salad. Apparently it is very healthy for you — but eating a green funky soup of green colored stuff can be a bit challenging, too.
I like to experiment with my cooking, so I made a seaweed noodle soup for the family. After adding some spices it actually turned out pretty good, they said.
How about you? What’s something you want to try that you’ve never done before? I used cooking new recipes as an example, but it can be anything. The options are endless so have fun with it. Be in the moment, and breath in and out. I look forward to hearing about your new mindfulness adventures!
