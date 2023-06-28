The other day I walked into a store to make some copies for work. The person who was helping me appeared to be really grumpy. When I asked him how he was doing, he said, “I am here.”

Well, at least he was present, I thought. He seemed really bummed out and not very happy at all. So I started following my breath and thought, “How would I be feeling if I worked here?” The LED lights were super bright, it was a rainy day, the room felt “heavy” and who knows what may have happened to him?

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

