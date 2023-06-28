The other day I walked into a store to make some copies for work. The person who was helping me appeared to be really grumpy. When I asked him how he was doing, he said, “I am here.”
Well, at least he was present, I thought. He seemed really bummed out and not very happy at all. So I started following my breath and thought, “How would I be feeling if I worked here?” The LED lights were super bright, it was a rainy day, the room felt “heavy” and who knows what may have happened to him?
I took another deep breath in and out, and thought, “I can breathe and send him some positive vibes.” As I was waiting for my project to be done I noticed the air moving in and out of my body. In the meantime, more customers asked him for help. They were all very kind and every time he finished or handed a project to them they all expressed their gratitude. I heard “Thank you, this looks so great,” and “Oh, this is so exciting to finally see my project.”
After some time I noticed how he had changed and felt a bit more uplifted. After about 20 minutes of working with him on my copying project for work and figuring out all the details, I also said, “Thanks so much, this looks great! I appreciate the help.”
I smiled and he also gave me a little smile back. He seemed to be feeling much better. This is using mindfulness to send out positive and peaceful vibes — notice how we are all connected. And if we all sent positive vibes to people there would be more peace in the world.
