As the weather gets warmer I noticed I am eating more fruit. One fruit that I hardly ever buy is a whole pineapple. I usually get it in a can for a specific dish. However, after talking to one of my friends, who gets two fresh pineapples a week, I decided to buy one.

A pineapple is a prickly thing. As you grab it the leaves are hard and the skin is rough. It’s still green with some yellow spots and you need to let it sit in your kitchen for at least three days before it ripens all the way. One way to tell if it’s ripe is not only the yellow color but also when you can easily pull the leaves off from the top.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

