As the weather gets warmer I noticed I am eating more fruit. One fruit that I hardly ever buy is a whole pineapple. I usually get it in a can for a specific dish. However, after talking to one of my friends, who gets two fresh pineapples a week, I decided to buy one.
A pineapple is a prickly thing. As you grab it the leaves are hard and the skin is rough. It’s still green with some yellow spots and you need to let it sit in your kitchen for at least three days before it ripens all the way. One way to tell if it’s ripe is not only the yellow color but also when you can easily pull the leaves off from the top.
Every time I walk by my pineapple in the kitchen I feel it’s almost a piece of art — it’s very elegant and it demands my attention. I breathe in and out and notice every day how the color changes to yellow. After four days I cut the top off and then the sides and all the prickly circles of the rough skin that are embedded in the fruit. It requires a lot of patience and focus to get a pineapple ready to eat.
Breathing in and out I take my time cutting it into small pieces. I even cut the center up — that’s a little harder as it’s full of vitamins and minerals. One substance that a pineapple contains that is very important is bromelain. This is a very important enzyme for the body that helps relieve arthritis, muscle strains, sprains and other injuries. It is even used as an anti-inflammatory for the body.
Besides their health benefits, pineapples are also very sweet and delicious to eat, especially if you mix in some strawberries. Breathing in and out I enjoy my pineapple. Breathing in, “As I take a bite of my pineapple I notice the sweet taste in my mouth,” breathing out, “I feel thankful that the pineapple was in the store and was shipped over here,” breathing in, “I feel happy,” breathing out, “I am joyful.”
