During a recent morning walk I noticed a pine cone on the ground. I picked it up and it felt a bit moist from the snow melting on it all winter. As I continued walking I held the pine cone in my hand — a bit prickly, and yet soft, and at the same time, fragile. It felt calming and nurturing as if I had found a wooden treasure in the woods.

Once at home I put it on my desk and let it dry. When observing my pine cone it felt as if I was looking at a whole universe, just there next to me on my desk. Each scale was another universe and another one and another. It kept on going around in a circle, so beautifully created by nature. I followed my breath as I was observing the pine cone.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

