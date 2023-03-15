During a recent morning walk I noticed a pine cone on the ground. I picked it up and it felt a bit moist from the snow melting on it all winter. As I continued walking I held the pine cone in my hand — a bit prickly, and yet soft, and at the same time, fragile. It felt calming and nurturing as if I had found a wooden treasure in the woods.
Once at home I put it on my desk and let it dry. When observing my pine cone it felt as if I was looking at a whole universe, just there next to me on my desk. Each scale was another universe and another one and another. It kept on going around in a circle, so beautifully created by nature. I followed my breath as I was observing the pine cone.
Breathing in and breathing out the thought popped up in my head: “I wonder if it has magical powers?” I felt more relaxed with each breath as I was cherishing the pine cone from all the pine trees around me. Thank you, pine trees, for this great gift. So next time you find a pine cone, take a deep breath, observe and notice all the details of your pine cone. Enjoy being mindful with nature’s gifts.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.