Having a home that’s organized feels a lot better than when there’s clutter all over the place. Just imagine: Shoes are thrown everywhere in the house, laundry is spread all over the bathroom floor, dirty dishes are piled on the kitchen counter. Just looking and thinking about all of it makes me feel like my life is upside down and I can’t function.
When your environment is cluttered your mind becomes cluttered. So if you want to live mindfully and create peace in your life you need to organize your environment. How to do this?
First, declutter your home. Start a treasure hunt for stuff that you no longer need but could make someone else happy! Pick it up one shirt at a time and put them in a bag to donate. Each time I donate something I feel thankful for the person who can enjoy it a second time. Now I think of the joy it will bring someone else and I feel thankful.
Second, look for things no one can use and throw them out. Each time you do it be thankful for the space you are creating.
Third, stay in the moment with the task at hand. If you are organizing all the shoes, just organize the shoes. If you are grabbing clothes to give to charity, just focus on doing that.
Fourth, be nice to yourself. Decluttering your home can become quite overwhelming, so take your time and do it slowly, one room at a time. You can always continue the next day if you don’t get everything done.
Fifth, notice as you are being present and putting everything away in the right bag how you feel — feeling thankful for the clean space you are creating, thankful for the bags you have, thankful for the places that you can donate stuff to.
And sixth, remember to breathe. Breathe in, “I enjoy cleaning up my house.” Breathe out, “It feels good to have a clean space to live in.” Breathe in, “I am decluttering my home.” Breathe out, “I feel more clear and peaceful in my mind.” Enjoy spring cleaning!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.