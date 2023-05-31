Having a home that’s organized feels a lot better than when there’s clutter all over the place. Just imagine: Shoes are thrown everywhere in the house, laundry is spread all over the bathroom floor, dirty dishes are piled on the kitchen counter. Just looking and thinking about all of it makes me feel like my life is upside down and I can’t function.

When your environment is cluttered your mind becomes cluttered. So if you want to live mindfully and create peace in your life you need to organize your environment. How to do this?

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.