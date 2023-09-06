Blueberry picking in the summer can be a very “mindfulness” experience for me and my friends. This summer I went blueberry picking with some girlfriends high up in the mountains and it was a very relaxing experience.
Breathing in and out I picked the little blueberries off the blueberry bushes. One by one I ate some and then put some in the bag. Some were sweeter than others. I even tasted a blueberry that was very sour. I noticed that every blueberry bush had berries that tasted a little different.
As I picked them I noticed the sun in the sky that warmed up my skin. I noticed the wind that helped to keep the bugs away. I noticed the kids playing and having fun running around the blueberry bushes. As time went on my bag became fuller and fuller until after an hour or so the bucket was full and I had to get another one. We took a break, had a snack and drank some water. The sun was warm and we started to get tired.
We talked about all the things we could make with blueberries — blueberry pie, blueberry muffins, blueberry jam and blueberry chia bowls. It was a fun time. I felt relaxed, peaceful and enjoyed talking with my friends. I was thankful for being able to take this time to go blueberry picking and grateful for the farmer who made this experience possible.
Breathing in, “I take the time to enjoy nature’s berries,” breathing out, “I feel happy,” breathing in, “I enjoy spending time with my friends and picking berries,” breathing out, “I feel relaxed!” Enjoy these mindful summer activities with your family!
