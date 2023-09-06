Blueberry picking in the summer can be a very “mindfulness” experience for me and my friends. This summer I went blueberry picking with some girlfriends high up in the mountains and it was a very relaxing experience.

Breathing in and out I picked the little blueberries off the blueberry bushes. One by one I ate some and then put some in the bag. Some were sweeter than others. I even tasted a blueberry that was very sour. I noticed that every blueberry bush had berries that tasted a little different.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

