One night I was driving in the car as it was becoming super dark quickly. I was traveling on roads that were new and unexplored territory for me and, because I was tired and things looked a lot different at night than during the day, I got lost. I did not recognize anything around me.
So I pulled over to the side of the road and turned on my navigation system. No reception. I took a couple of deep breaths as I started to get a bit anxious. Breathe in, breathe out. It will all be okay.
I drove on a little further and, voila, finally, my navigation system started to turn on. I was super thankful to have my navigation system working as I continued driving all the way home.
It is good that science gave us a navigation system, which is amazingly helpful in life. I started remembering the days when I had to pull out a map and look to see where I needed to go and how frustrating that was for me. I am thankful to have to just enter an address and the navigation system can guide me to the right place.
Breathe in, “I feel better when my navigation system is working.” Breathe out, “I am thankful.” Breathe in, “I am happy when I know where I am going.” Breathe out, “I feel peaceful.” Breathe in, “I can’t wait for space ships to roll out.” Breathe out, “I feel excited.”
