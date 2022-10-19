One night I was driving in the car as it was becoming super dark quickly. I was traveling on roads that were new and unexplored territory for me and, because I was tired and things looked a lot different at night than during the day, I got lost. I did not recognize anything around me.

So I pulled over to the side of the road and turned on my navigation system. No reception. I took a couple of deep breaths as I started to get a bit anxious. Breathe in, breathe out. It will all be okay.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

