There are a lot of mosquitoes in the summer. Mostly we consider them annoying, we hit them, put bug spray on and all around us call it a day with those “buggers.”
But as I started breathing in and out I thought of my yoga studies, which says that we are all connected, so I started wondering what part of the mosquito I could relate too, instead of just thinking of it as an annoying insect and wanting to separate myself from it.
Well, on one side, mosquitoes are food for fish and other wildlife, like dragonflies, bats and birds. They actually love mosquitoes and find them helpful in their lives as a food source.
On the other hand, mosquitoes are carriers of illnesses and when they bite you or an animal, they could pass on diseases, which is no fun for anyone.
As I started following my breath and feeling more relaxed, I thought: Doesn’t every bug have a long history of being helpful in one way and hurtful in another way? Isn’t that part of living on this planet?
So the mosquito and I are really not that different. Just like a mosquito, we are all connected in some way. We are the mosquitoes and the mosquitoes are us. In short, we are all part of each other, whether you are a mosquito, horse, human, river or stone, and we thrive knowing we are all part of this world, depending on each other to have a beautiful life.
It’s important to be thankful for everyone and everything in our life, as they either bring joy to our life or teach us a lesson, so we become more of who we’re meant to be. When we remember that we are all connected, we realize there’s a purpose for everything in our life. Practicing mindfulness helps you think in a broader and less limited way and you live life more with a sense of wonder, instead of feeling you are separate from the world. This way you can live life to the fullest.
Remember, all insects are there for a reason and so are you — and together you are stronger than apart!
