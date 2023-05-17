Time is a funny thing, isn’t it? On vacation you feel you have all the time in the world to explore everything — yet at work you feel you never have enough time to get it all done.
Not having enough time makes you feel stressed, which causes unhappiness. So how do you keep that vacation feeling when you’re not on vacation? Yes, you know the answer: By integrating mindfulness into your day-to-day life. How? By staying present with the one task at hand throughout your work day.
If you are driving to an appointment and are late, just drive calmly, don’t rush and don’t think about all of your other appointments of the day because that will just stress you out more. If you are reading a document, just read it one breath at a time so you can focus — don’t think about all the other things you have to read for work. If your boss is scolding you, take a deep breath, be present and listen — try your best not to take it personally and redirect your focus on what needs to be done at that moment in time.
Concentrating on one thing at a time is key to bringing peace into your work day. Notice how you feel when you are just present with what you are doing right now — you are reading this column. Take a deep breath in and out. Don’t think about what you’re going to do after reading this — just stay present with the task at hand.
Doing this will allow you to integrate a little of that vacation feeling into your daily work life.
