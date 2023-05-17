Time is a funny thing, isn’t it? On vacation you feel you have all the time in the world to explore everything — yet at work you feel you never have enough time to get it all done.

Not having enough time makes you feel stressed, which causes unhappiness. So how do you keep that vacation feeling when you’re not on vacation? Yes, you know the answer: By integrating mindfulness into your day-to-day life. How? By staying present with the one task at hand throughout your work day.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.