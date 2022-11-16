Lately I love to hum a song while driving, cleaning, folding laundry or taking a shower — you name it and I am humming a song very softly. It feels very soothing and relaxing.
In my mindfulness meditations there are several times I like to incorporate sounds to feel more balanced and in the present moment. So let’s try it.
Close your eyes and take three deep breaths in and out. Relax and feel the air moving in and out of your body. Take a breath. Now to warm up, hum three long times creating one long sound, hmmmmmmm. It feels like your body is vibrating all over, especially in your brain, creating a very peaceful space for you to relax. Again, hum three long times. Breathe in and out.
Now tune into yourself by humming your own song, whatever melody that comes to you, but make sure it’s your own. Why? Because you want to tap into your own healing frequencies and connect you to yourself, not to someone else. So do not hum a song of an artist you like or a melody that’s not your own. Be creative and have fun with it, there’s no wrong way to do it, you just do it.
Do this for a couple of minutes, then relax. Breathe in and out and slowly open your eyes. How do you feel? I notice it makes me feel lighter, more peaceful and happier. If all it takes is humming your own song to feel good, I will take it! Enjoy the sounds your body can make naturally and have some great mindfulness humming moments.
