How can you take action and create happiness in your life?
Besides eating healthy organic food, breathing consciously by having a daily mindfulness practice, exercising by taking a daily walk in the park, this is the next thing you can do to feel happy: Do one nice thing for someone every day.
For example, saying “Hello” and smiling to a stranger; or if you see someone who needs help opening a door because their hands are full of stuff, opening the door for them and smiling; or by handing your cart to the person who’s collecting them outside your grocery store; or saying “Thank you” when someone is kind; asking how someone else is doing and listening to what they say; picking up trash if you see it while on a walk in the forest; calling up a friend you haven’t talked to in a while to say “Hello” …
There are so many things you can do for someone else that are nice, the options are endless. Notice how it feels inside you, take a deep breath and keep going with kindness. It fills your soul and brings in a lightness that’s very nurturing for humans. We actually thrive on kindness and being helpful in the world, but many of us are caught up in the fast-paced world of to-do-lists, too many distractions and our own pains.
So take a deep breath in and all the way out. Take another deep breath in and out. Start your day with some breaths and do one kind thing for someone else. This is how you create happiness within and peace on our planet.
And a friendly reminder: Please let me know how you’re doing. I can’t wait for your happiness factor to go sky high — and remember to smile!
