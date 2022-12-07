Getting up early in the day for some “me time” can make for a great start of the day.

Experiencing the world before the world wakes up is just a very peaceful time for me. Breathing in and out I notice the darkness outside. I notice the warmth inside my home. The world around me is calm. I feel excited to start my day. Setting my intentions is one thing I like to do.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

