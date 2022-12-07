Getting up early in the day for some “me time” can make for a great start of the day.
Experiencing the world before the world wakes up is just a very peaceful time for me. Breathing in and out I notice the darkness outside. I notice the warmth inside my home. The world around me is calm. I feel excited to start my day. Setting my intentions is one thing I like to do.
Breathing in, I say to myself, “I’m going to have a great, productive day and feel good.” I follow my breath for a moment and next thing I feel like writing my mindfulness stories for you. Writing in the early morning is the best time for my creativity to start flowing.
But what do you like to do early in the morning? Do you enjoy drinking a cup of coffee? Reading a book? Working out? Or maybe walking the dog? Close your eyes for a moment and notice how you start every day. Is it a peaceful experience, or are you always rushed? Do you feel happy, or annoyed?
You can change your morning anxiety by just giving yourself some mindfulness breaths every day. Try it and write down how you feel. Give it three weeks and integrate some mindfulness “me time” and see if you notice a difference in your happiness factor. I can almost guarantee that you’ll start to enjoy life more and create a feeling of gratitude within.
So take a deep breath in and out. Breathe in, “I enjoy ‘me time’ in the morning.” Breathe out, “I feel relaxed.” Breathe in, “*Writing mindfulness stories makes me happy.” (*Fill this in with what makes YOU happy). Breathe out, “I feel excited.” Breathe in, “I feel peaceful expressing myself creatively.” Breathe out, “I am joy.”
