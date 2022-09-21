Every other day I usually stretch my body and meditate for about 30 minutes. I focus on my breath and how my body feels when I stretch it. It feels great and you can release so much tension in places you don’t always think of.
Getting to know your body and breathing is very important for your overall health. I will sit in these stretches for three minutes or so and really take the time to release any tension I feel in my body. I start my yoga classes like this now and feel great afterwards. Breathe in, breathe out. I take the time to stretch my body. I take a deep breath in and stretch my leg in front of me, and then exhale as I release. I stay in the stretch and slowly move my body to the right and left, feeling all the muscles move in my leg. As I feel some tightness I stay there and breathe.
Stay there for three minutes. Notice where your thoughts are? Breathe in and breathe out and bring your attention back to your breath. It’s best to close your eyes and really go inward.
Breathe in — “I feel tension. Breathe out — “I release it now.” Breathe in — “I enjoy stretching my body.” Breathe out — “I feel relaxed and my body is happy.” Breathe in — “I feel peaceful as I take care of myself.” Breathe out — “I am thankful to have the time to stretch.” Breathe in — “I feel relaxed.” Breathe out — “I am peaceful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.