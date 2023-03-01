If you’ve never had a hyacinth in your home, you are missing out! They are the most amazing smelling flowers on this planet, in my opinion.
I just got some white ones for the kitchen and every day when I walk into the kitchen and cook the whole kitchen has a floral scent that’s out of this world. Not only do these flowers bring you in the moment as you just want to get closer and smell them, but just looking at their natural floral structure is a gift in itself. One by one little white flowers open up on a thick light green stem.
I happen to have them growing in a see-through glass vase, which allows you to see the white roots come down and drink the water from the vase. I notice that each day I enter the kitchen the water is a bit lower.
Being mindful with flowers is a great way to start your mindfulness journey. By admiring their elegance, smelling them and touching their fragile structure you are in the moment with your flowers. Breath by breath you are noticing all the gorgeous elements of a flower and that brings joy to your life.
So get some flowers for yourself today, enjoy their beauty and thank nature for all of her creations, as it’s the simple things in life that bring true joy to the soul.
Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people
incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit
