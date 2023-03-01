If you’ve never had a hyacinth in your home, you are missing out! They are the most amazing smelling flowers on this planet, in my opinion.

I just got some white ones for the kitchen and every day when I walk into the kitchen and cook the whole kitchen has a floral scent that’s out of this world. Not only do these flowers bring you in the moment as you just want to get closer and smell them, but just looking at their natural floral structure is a gift in itself. One by one little white flowers open up on a thick light green stem.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people

incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit

www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

