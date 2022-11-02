Mindfulness helps me to become aware of things I would have never thought of before — and once I do I feel I have the power to change the world around me for the better.

All it takes is following your breath one moment at a time, and life becomes more alive. Like this question that popped up in my head: Ever thought about all the toilet paper you use each day? This is just crazy how right now at this moment millions of people are using toilet paper. I wonder how many trees do we need to make how many rolls? And how does toilet paper affect our planet?

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

