Mindfulness helps me to become aware of things I would have never thought of before — and once I do I feel I have the power to change the world around me for the better.
All it takes is following your breath one moment at a time, and life becomes more alive. Like this question that popped up in my head: Ever thought about all the toilet paper you use each day? This is just crazy how right now at this moment millions of people are using toilet paper. I wonder how many trees do we need to make how many rolls? And how does toilet paper affect our planet?
I had never thought about this — but now I was curious, so I did some research on the subject. According to industry experts, a single tree can be used to make nearly 100 pounds of toilet paper, with each roll weighing about a half-pound. The consequences are that because so many trees are being cut down to produce toilet paper, it can lead to deforestation and therefore causing less rainfall in certain areas. The factories also release carbon emissions into the environment, which is not so great.
So I thought, “What to do?” I followed my breath and did some more research. I found that the toilet paper industry started putting some measures in place to reduce those carbon emissions. Another good measure is to use toilet paper that is more eco-friendly, such as bamboo toilet paper, which grows a lot faster and has less of an impact on the earth.
As I was becoming aware of solutions I noticed my breath relaxing more. So when focusing on solutions in our daily life we can all make a contribution to make our planet a healthier one to live on.
Breathe in, “I use eco-friendly toilet paper every day now.” Breathe out, “I feel better using bamboo toilet paper.” Breathe in, “I can make better choices every day to help my planet breathe.” Breathe out, “I feel peaceful knowing I can make a difference.” So breathe daily and see if you can improve your situation around you.
