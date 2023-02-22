On these cold winter days when it is absolutely freezing outside, you really start appreciating the warmth around you.

Whether it’s the heat inside the house, the warm fireplace or a cozy sweater. Or perhaps the warmth you feel when friends invite you over, the hugs you get from Grandma or even a simple smile from a stranger. Warmth is all around us every day in different ways and different places.

Ditteke Ederveen-Gorman helps people incorporate mindfulness and meditation into their daily lives. For more information, visit www.dittekeyogablog.wordpress.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.