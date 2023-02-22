On these cold winter days when it is absolutely freezing outside, you really start appreciating the warmth around you.
Whether it’s the heat inside the house, the warm fireplace or a cozy sweater. Or perhaps the warmth you feel when friends invite you over, the hugs you get from Grandma or even a simple smile from a stranger. Warmth is all around us every day in different ways and different places.
Here’s how you use mindfulness to appreciate the warmth around you. Breathe in and out and notice your mind slowing down. Notice your body relaxing. As an example, notice the sweater you are wearing to stay warm. What is it made of? How does it feel when you touch it? Soft or heavy? Does it smell nice and clean? Where was it made? Peru, China or the U.S.? Breathe and notice all the details of your warm sweater.
Even the word “warm” feels cozy, calm and peaceful to me. When I think about the word “warmth” I imagine myself wrapped in a soft blanket. When I touch my blanket I feel the wool through my fingers — it feels relaxing. I notice the details of my blanket, the different colors and the texture. I experience the beauty of some candles flickering around me, and I’m surrounded by my friends and family at home enjoying good conversation with a nice glass of wine. I taste the wine in my mouth and it feels relaxing.
Mindfulness helps you create gratitude, and the word “warmth” in winter especially fills my heart up with extra thankfulness!
