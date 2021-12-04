TAMPA, Fla. — It is an unlikely modern-day business that has an unlikely owner.
Shelby McIntyre opened a video store on Nov. 15 in the year 2021.
“Yeah, I know it’s 2021 and not 1981,” McIntyre said with a laugh. “My family and friends have been asking me that for weeks. They think I’m crazy to open a video store when everyone has moved to streaming.”
What’s more, McIntyre is legally blind. He must zoom his computer screen to 400 percent when doing inventory and use a digital magnifying glass to read DVD cases.
As for watching movies, “they’re fuzzy, but that’s OK,” he said. “I’ve seen almost everything here already.”
Viper Video sells movies of all genres but focuses on classic fantasy, horror and science fiction. It carries original VHS tapes, but McIntyre expects customers to primarily come for the re-releases of classics via 4K Blu-ray box sets, some of which include deleted scenes, director’s commentary and a book detailing the production.
The store has such box sets for the original “Dune,” “The Shining,” “Children of the Corn” and “He Came from the Swamp.”
Viper Video is also independent film friendly. Local filmmakers can drop off DVDs and cut a deal with McIntyre.
“Let’s be honest: This is not the type of store for the guy who watches ‘Fast & Furious’,” McIntyre said. “This is a place for hardcore collectors who still want a movie they can hold and pick up and put on display. They want beautifully crafted box sets of classics restored in 4K with extra features.”
McIntyre thinks Viper Video is Tampa’s only true video store, excluding those that focus on adult films. His business model has worked before at the same location.
For McIntyre, the store keeps him in the film industry that he loves.
He is an independent film producer whose credits include the “Strip Club King: The Story of Joe Redner” documentary. He was also a special effects makeup artist specializing in horror films.
Seven years ago, he was diagnosed with keratoconus, an eye disease that thins the cornea. It does not cause total blindness, but vision can become so impaired that the person is legally blind. There are treatments, but McIntyre said none have worked.
Vision is “fully blurry” in his right eye, he said, and the left eye is “getting there too. At some point, I’ll need a full cornea transplant. Hopefully, that does it.”
His first customer, Kyle Brady, strolled in seconds after the store officially opened at 11 a.m.
“Streaming is not the same as owning a physical copy,” Brady said. “I’m a collector. Thank God this place opened.”
Brady walked past a shelf with television series box sets — “Magnum P.I.,” “Beavis and Butt-Head,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”
“‘Frankenhooker’ is a classic,” he said.
Released in 1990, the movie is a horror comedy about a mad scientist who creates super crack that causes users to explode. He then gives it to prostitutes so he can use their body parts to rebuild his dead girlfriend.
“This is why we need this place,” McIntyre said. “It’s not just a store. It’s a place to hang out and talk about movies.”
He then pulled a “Frankenhooker” DVD from the shelf without the use of his digital magnifying glass.
“Found it easily,” he said, rubbing his eyes. “You’ll never hear me feel sorry for myself. I have the will. I’ll find a way.”