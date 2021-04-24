My sister Gina has a genius for remembering dates. She remembers birthdays and wedding anniversaries for an astonishing array of people, including our parents, all seven of her brothers and sisters, her favorite cousin, all her nieces and nephews, several of her neighbors and her favorite grocery store clerks.
The fact that these numbers are logged into her mind with scientific precision impresses me all the more because she doesn’t use computers, doesn’t keep a calendar and struggles with basic arithmetic. Yet somehow, these anniversaries are as vivid to her as the sun, helping to establish the rhythm of her life, and no anniversaries are more important to her than the death dates of people she has loved.
“The anniversary of dad’s death is coming up,” she said on the phone the other day. She always remembers. I always forget.
“Oh, right,” I said.
I usually remember our father’s birthday, May 11, and I know that he died in April. I even remember that it was on a Sunday. I was stuck in Florida covering a trial. I was napping, with the hotel drapes half drawn, when the bedside phone rang. I remember my sister-in-law saying my father, who was in the hospital, might not last the day and that I should hurry. I remember rushing to the plane — Eastern Airlines — and the long layover — Atlanta — and that when I finally got to Phoenix, my mother stood at the airport gate, alone. It was odd to see her alone. I remember that. This small woman who had spent most of her married life in little houses crowded by her big family. Oddly alone. And I remember that as I approached she opened her arms and said simply, “He died.”
But the date?
“April 25?” I said to Gina.
“No!” Gina said. “April 21. How many years has it been?”
The date was seared into her brain but she couldn’t do the math. I’m not great at math, either, but I calculated for a few seconds.
“Thirty-six?”
“Can you believe it?” she said. “Thirty-six!”
Thirty-six really was hard to believe, in the way that past time is always hard to believe, a nanosecond and an eon all wrapped into one. But what was harder for me to believe was that Gina never forgets Dad’s death date, or our mother’s or brother’s or several others.
I asked her how she manages to remember them all, noting that I never get them right. She laughed. “Is it strange?”
The sheer number of dates Gina holds in her head does strike me as unusual, but a lot of people remember death dates of their close people, as I deduced when I quizzed Facebook friends on the topic.
“If you are Jewish,” wrote a Jewish friend, “the synagogue generally sends reminders of the date on the Hebrew calendar and reads their name during the service closest to that date. But I always remember the secular calendar date anyway.”
Some people said that they, like me, are likelier to remember birthdays than death dates, and some of those who do remember deaths would rather not.
“I was 14 and on a bike trip to Canada from Central Illinois,” one friend said, recalling his father’s death. “Family had to track us down to notify us. I’m 66 and still carry the psychic residue of that day. I wish I COULD forget it. Thus, I commemorate no deaths; just lives.”
Others said that on death dates they light a candle, visit a grave, raise a toast, make a Facebook post. In contrast, one woman said she does none of the above. “I am the world’s most unsentimental person,” she said.
Several people said their feeling about death dates shifts, just as time itself does.
“I dread the date my dad died every year, because it is the day I allow myself to really re-grieve his sudden death,” one woman said. “As time goes on, it gets less painful but I find these anniversaries helpful to reconnect to their life and death, weird as that sounds.”
It doesn’t sound weird. When we remember a death, we’re also honoring a life. And while it’s possible to dwell too much in the past, anniversaries offer a chance to unite the past and the present.
It was in that lighthearted spirit that I used Gina’s nudge to ferret my dad’s obit out of The Arizona Republic on Tuesday, confirm that F. George Schmich, 60, had, in fact, died on April 21, 1985. I sent it to one of my brothers, who said it would inspire him to raise a toast to George on his death date while listening to Roger Miller, our dad’s favorite singer. I plan to do the same, singing “King of the Road.”
We were glad to be reminded.