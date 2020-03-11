If you are a person who is always in a rush ... going from meeting to meeting, jumping in the car, train or airplane, just going and going all day long, non-stop, because that’s how you like to work every day ... that’s fine.
But being a busy person has nothing to do with not bringing mindfulness into your life. That’s an excuse. There’s always a moment or two you can take a mindful break for yourself. Let me show you how.
For example, if you are in your car, you can take some breaths; while you are in the airport waiting in line, you can follow your breath; on the train, you can take some breaths — basically, you can follow your breath in a lot of places. Mindfulness is about noticing the air coming in through your nose and all the way out, becoming aware of that constant inflow and outflow. As soon as you notice that flow for three minutes you are mindfully breathing and you are on your way to a more relaxed day.
It takes practice and dedication. The good news is that it just takes three minutes to put yourself in a more peaceful state of mind. Just stop, breathe and focus on the air flow coming and notice the stress falling off you, breath by breath. You are now mindful and in the moment, more focused and more relaxed.