Summer camp can be a gloriously fun time of growth and exploration, but it also can be hard. The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that about 20 percent of boys and girls away from home can experience moderate to severe homesickness.
At its worst, homesickness can result in tearful and withdrawn behavior, with behavioral problems and symptoms of depression and anxiety.
Here are some tips the AAP and the NYU Child Study Center provide for helping children (and parents) lessen homesickness:
Involve your child in the process of choosing and preparing for camp.
Help your child understand more about the camp and what to expect when they are there.
Discuss homesickness openly with your child.
Compare the time your child will spend at camp with a previous fun experience that your child might have had away from home for a similar time duration.
Allow your child to “practice” being away from home by sleeping over at a friend’s or relative’s home.
Avoid expressing personal doubts or concerns about the experience your child will have.
Avoid making a “pick up plan” with your child; this sets the expectation that your child will not like the summer camp experience.
Express confidence in your child’s ability to handle being away from home.
Make sure the camp is equipped to handle any special medical needs your child may have.
Talk to your pediatrician if you are unsure about whether your child is ready for separation.