The last Age-Wise column had just barely hit the weekend market on Feb. 15 as the Monadnock United Way announced that 22 social service agencies would no longer be funded due to insufficient income. I have been contemplating the fallout from an aging perspective ever since.
Some agencies and coalitions were more fortunate, but the void in senior services was very apparent. As I began to get questions about funding priorities for especially vulnerable and middle-income older adults in our area, it seemed appropriate to use Age-Wise as a source of information on the dilemma.
Previous columns have spoken to the contrast between the rhetoric of a recent State Aging Plan, which called for support to older adults and their families with a wide range of choices in the face of real statistics (not fake news) that New Hampshire — and particularly the Monadnock Region — is seeing record growth in numbers of older adults.
The point person for the new State Plan on Aging, Bureau Chief Wendi Aultman of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, has said that their goal is to help “guide our state’s efforts in understanding, serving, supporting and celebrating older adults.”
The state plan has four overarching goals: support older people to stay active and healthy; promote person-centered thinking and practices; ensure the rights, safety, independence and dignity of older people and prevent abuse, neglect and exploitation; and advance age-friendly communities. Monadnock United Way actions should be aware of these statewide goals and support the needs.
The prediction that in less than 10 years nearly one-third of our New Hampshire population will be over 65 is cause for alarm if funding decisions eliminate or reduce senior services. We already know how stretched the state budget is, so providers have been increasingly reliant on alternate sources of support.
If the United Way funding priorities turn away from our rapidly growing aging population, the nonprofits must now scramble to compete with each other in finding grant money from other sources. This process comes just at a time when agencies were breaking down “ethnocentric silos” and working in partnerships for mutual benefit.
Since the N.H. Alliance For Healthy Aging has intentions to coordinate a statewide coalition, I reached out to Heather Carroll, their Director of Public Policy. She agrees that it will be important for all the disparate senior services to work together if they wish to influence United Way funding.
The Alliance For Healthy Aging is a statewide coalition of stakeholders focused on the health and well-being of older adults, and promotes a shared vision to create communities in New Hampshire that advance culture, policies and services which support older adults and their families.
I have some empathy for the Monadnock United Way: With $700,000 less raised each year, if you don’t have the income, you can’t give it out. This shortfall is a United Way trend across a state once declared by the N.H. Charitable Foundation to be one of the richest, if not most generous, states in the country.
Several agency folks have suggested that donor choices are different from targeted areas. Some contributors have turned to other favorite charities. The competitive caring culture in business and industry may have significantly changed with economic and family pressures on workers.
The emergence of 100 Women Who Care and Monadnock Men on a Mission speaks to new creative substitutes for funding. Their structure establishes justification for significant periodic tax-deductable contributions to causes that forward compelling arguments for support. Members vote with their pocketbooks and their hearts.
My takeaway from all this is that older adults in Cheshire County need their own collaborative to identify and care for the needs of those most vulnerable. We used to rely on the Monadnock Senior Advocates to come together periodically to study and act.
The Monadnock United Way didn’t forget us, but we were distanced from necessary funding priorities. Besides Concord and the new Commission on Aging, which is just getting its act together, we need to squeak the wheel in our own backyard.