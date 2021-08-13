Doris V. Miner

Doris V. (Voudren) “Dotty” Miner, 94, a resident of Marlborough for all of her adult life, died on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Applewood Care Center in Winchester. She passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Doris was born the daughter of the late Doris (Willett) and Joseph Voudren on April 14, 1927, in Keene. She was educated locally, where she attended schools in Marlborough. On March 4, 1944, she exchanged vows with Theodore C. Miner Sr. in the parsonage at the Congregational Church in Marlborough. Sadly, Theodore passed on Jan. 21, 1977, after almost 33 years of marriage.
Dotty was employed in the family business at Theodore C. Miner Lumber Co. in Jaffrey. She worked in all kinds of positions and took on many responsibilities in the family business. Later she went to Markem Industries in Keene for 10 years before she retired in 1989.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and working on word search puzzles. Time was spent cultivating her flower gardens, interior decorating and walking in nature.
Dotty had a civic side to her. She was involved with the Women’s Auxiliary of the VFW. She was a longtime member of the Federated Church in Marlborough, where she sang in the choir. She also sang with the Swingers and at the Keene Senior Center. Dottie enjoyed her time with the Rebecca’s.
Mrs. Miner is survived by her children and their spouses: Donna Bingham and her husband, Frederick, of Keene; Debra A. Zilske of Keene; and Timothy J. Miner and his wife, Jolene, of Marlborough; a sister, Janet Harris, of Fort Myers, Fla.; and grandchildren: Frederick, Matthew, Micah, Lucas, Nathaniel, Deanna, Timothy Jr. and Sean. In addition, she leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and close family; and her daughter-in-law, Elsie Miner, of Oakly, Utah. Dotty is predeceased by her son, Theodore C. Miner Jr., in 2015; a son in-law, John Zilske, in 2020; and one great-grandchild, Theodore C. Miner III.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A celebration of life service will occur on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Federated Church of Marlborough, 16 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Burial will follow in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Marlborough. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Doris V. Miner to: Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago IL 60601. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).