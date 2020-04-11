“… Do not fear. Trust that little thing which resides in your heart … testify to that thing for which you have lived, and for which you have to die.”
— Mahatma Gandhi (“All Men Are Brothers”)
Since this is Holy Week, albeit contaminated by the permeating preponderance of the pandemic, I wanted to write about hope. The Age-Wise journey brings a personal view of aging to the challenges of daily life. Hunkering down has given me a new look!
Hopefully my vision of faith will be uplifting and reassure my readers that this life-and-death reality will pass. Surely we are challenged by the dark cloud of statistics heralding daily death counts. The meaning and purpose of my life becomes my greatest question.
It was not a coincidence that our little MOTS (matters of the spirit) group at church began reading “Life’s Great Questions” just before we became stay-at-home readers. Author Jean Vanier provides many questions which engage our experience with life and death, calling us to live in hope, defined as “being firmly rooted in reality but moved toward a reality that is not there yet. Hope is a community, a sign of radical togetherness … and an awareness of life experiences together with what is becoming in the journey toward death.”
Deep stuff, but in this time of separation from the usual pattern of daily life, I search for aging wisdom and in the sequestered journey find growth and understanding of my life’s questions. The solitude has purpose — it is freeing, yet challenging, with the mystery of what each day may bring.
One may ask, “Is aging a privilege or a curse?” Outlook on life makes all the difference in whether one thrives or exists, is excited and positive, or depressed and in despair. I have found surprising productive and fulfilling human connections without leaving the house.
As a matter of fact, many calls and texts have been welcome, with prompt reciprocal calls to friends across the country. How enjoyable to have the luxury of talking on the phone with friends without pressing appointments. A young Monadnock at Home volunteer calls regularly.
I have enjoyed Sunday church services throughout Lent with Zoom technology, which also helps me connect with social service projects such as planning for the Monadnock Hunger Walk, or the Alzheimer’s Walk. Weekly Rotary meetings are also now online.
What a difference a month makes. In March, Age-Wise ranted a Rodney Dangerfield “We don’t get no respect” when Monadnock United Way funding seemed to ignore older citizens. But within a few weeks all of the coronavirus attention switched to vulnerable elders.
Protection of folks over 65, especially those with several chronic diseases, has gained attention and intergenerational solidarity has increased. As we realize that our lives are in others’ hands, respect and care for grandparents seems to have increased.
So has fear — hunkering down for some has become an escape from the reality which is broadcast daily. That reality of fear has been a test for me of my beliefs, my lifestyle and a challenge to hope. Even the “CHEER” message on my license plate has been questioned.
The choice to combat loneliness and despair with generosity and cautious volunteering as a driver of others to meet critical medical and food needs raises some concerns: How should an 83-year-old with multiple chronic conditions modify his lifestyle to fit the current reality?
Grounded in faith with more music and less news, I have provided my family with a rationale for why I feel compelled to go out to volunteer driving elders with life needs. While there is some risk, I have the backing of certified agencies and protections of mask, gloves and Clorox wipes.
I understand and appreciate concern for me, but I am less motivated by fear and more energized by service to others. I strongly believe it is in my DNA, reflective of my education, and important to my sense of self.
The silver lining of this unprecedented isolation from the human contact we desire? Recognition of the global connectivity, demonstrated ingenuity and resourcefulness with technology which has driven us all to identify new ways to engage.
So, fear not. Use your distress to grow and humanize your — and America’s — soul!