“When I’m worried and I can’t sleep I count my blessings instead of sheep
And I fall asleep counting my blessings.”
— Irving Berlin
I am a fan of the television show which has worldwide fame called “Chaos and Kindness.” Originating from Laconia, these hometown boys bang on buckets and exhaust their audience with non-stop antics, loud music and exuberant gymnastics.
The chaos is modified by exceptional kindness to families, especially children and marginalized citizens. As they travel around the world, there is an outpouring of genuine human connection. Seems like some similarities, yet contrasts, to our current chaos and isolation as we struggle with the virus.
The quote from a song made famous by Bing Crosby came to mind as I recall all the good things which I have experienced during the unusual month of April. I have enjoyed my home, my music, my cooking and my reading.
So I’m glad I got “Finding Chika” from the Jaffrey Public Library just before being locked in. Mitch Albom’s story of adopting a child from Haiti brought tears, and took me back to another reminder of taking time for the important things in life.
A Wit and Wisdom column in 2006 about “Tuesdays With Morrie” brought out the theme of life, love and death so prevalent in today’s news. Taking a break once a week from the hectic rush of daily life to visit a dying professor, Albom discovered a new and deeper view of the meaning of life. This beautifully crafted meditation on mortality is a reminder that we must love life to live life, no matter what comes.
Isolation without loneliness, neighborliness without closeness, friendships without divisiveness — why do I feel hopeful and cheerful? My curiosity as to why I was enjoying the quiet and the new lifestyle, in spite of impatience to have the golf courses open up and the bombardment of bad news, has led to some fascinating research.
It turns out there is some good aging news coming from the Stanford Center on Longevity. A headline in a November 2010 study by Director Laura Carsensen declared that “Growing Old Leads To Emotional Stability!”
The study asked if older Americans are predisposed to good cheer, whether born and raised in boom times or busts, and have it within themselves to reach their golden years with a smile. The results indicate that as we grow older, we tend to become more emotionally stable and happy.
April blessed me with my 83rd birthday, so my answer is that I am more aware of mortality. My mindful realization that life is fragile becomes a gift with a fresh view of wonderful music, writing or acts of human kindness. This aging maturity brings happiness to my everyday life.
My blessings include more telephone time than ever, with friends who call to inquire about my wellness, and reciprocal contacts with those important in an earlier life. I have enjoyed Zoom conferences on projects such as hunger and Alzheimer’s walks, living out the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”
The best technology experiences are for church services and “coffee hours,” but none beat the 12 Zoomer family groups who brightened my birthday with a call from west to east with four generations. Home schooling, creative projects and better sibling relationships were reported.
Speaking of creative, some “mystery kids” are painting rocks and leaving them around town with little messages like “Be Kind” and “Love” and “Thanks to Responders”! Our village bells ring at 6 p.m. every evening to thank all who serve to bring light out of darkness to this strange time.
I am grateful for the local press, which gives me renewed respect for the contribution to our quality of life in the Monadnock Region. The calm and quiet is enhanced by NPR music to sooth. “Listening to good music is like praying — Brahms’ music is defiant to forces, viral and moral,” says my friend, Rev. Chris Owens.
With circumstances that want to suck us into depression and despair, we need to find in our quiet that which is hard to find, but from which we must not be separated — beauty and truth and goodness — loving kindness and bonds of affection even as we are apart! No virus can touch this! CHEERS!