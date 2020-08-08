In every significant social/cultural change there is a seminal moment or event which signals change. Clearly George Floyd tipped the scale to more awareness of racism and I was proud to be a part of local demonstrations witnessing a high regard for human life.
“All lives are sacred — No Violence / Know Peace!”
— A sign at a Black Lives Matter peace rally
Until I saw that sign, I never thought too much about all the marginalized who need to be considered under the umbrella of “all lives matter.” Surely the focus of “Black Lives Matter” is the need to reflect on and change systemic responses to humans of color. But what about others?
This is a critical time of social consciousness as we become more aware of humans who have been misunderstood and mistreated and, yes, murdered. A recent article from The Washington Post told of a 90-year-old gay man who had just freed himself from the closet after all those years! Thanks to you, George!
Over 40 years ago I had the rare privilege of being impacted by a pastor who took literally the civil liberty messages of the Holy Bible. Putting words into action, members of the United Church of Jaffrey voted to become an open and affirming church.
The fact that Jaffrey was only the second United Church, of Congregational-Baptist “mill town” folks, in the state of New Hampshire at that time to take such a risk speaks to the oppression that individual gay and lesbian persons were experiencing back then.
Some of us, led by a blue collar church member, walked proudly in Gay Pride marches in Manchester and Boston, with rainbow flags and banners declaring “Always for Others.” While such activity was frowned upon by some, the church was bold enough to plant a rainbow flag on the front lawn on Main Street, a sign of extravagant welcome to all.
Our collective hearts bled when the story of Matthew Shepard’s brutal death on a fence in Laramie, Wyo,. became a national tragedy, but it created another seminal event to change views about which humans were disposable. Such movements to destroy the status quo of racism and sexism often have champions in art and drama.
The play “The Laramie Project” was produced at Franklin Pierce University, and a busload of parishioners attended. We were appalled at the representations of the vile hate ministry of the Westboro Baptist Church, who celebrated Matthew’s death with such signs as “God Hates Gays” and “Death Penalty for Fags!”
Ironically, about this same time even closer to home, the Westboro Baptist Church brought their hatemongering to St. Patrick’s Church in Jaffrey. The college student actors joined our church group to counter-protest the evil actions against gays and priests.
Such social pressures created a situation where a 90-year-old could live an unfulfilled life for so many years and helps explain why my Springfield College ’59 classmate was not free to declare his sexual preference during our college years.
Tom Waddell was clearly one of the most talented and well-rounded scholar-athletes in the history of the institution. His remarkable life as an Olympic decathlon champion, an M.D. specializing in AIDS treatment, and founder of the Gay Olympic Games is sewn into two AIDS Quilts.
His homosexuality was such a taboo during those days that as a great athlete he was denied induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame until three years after dying of AIDS.
The Shepard tragedy and Tom’s humanity helped change laws and beliefs over time.
Hopefully today the various human rights movements will give younger disenfranchised the hope and courage to be who they were born to be as full credentialed members of the human race. These powerful memories moved me to investigate how things are today for LGBT elders.
It appears that our collective conscience has been raised as my review of area assisted-living facilities revealed no restrictions for gay and lesbian residents. Through sacrifices made by George, Matthew and Tom, we have moved nearer to being a country where the lives of all persons matter. This speech takes its place near MLK’s “I Have A Dream.”
Together, You Can Redeem the Soul of Our Nation (John Lewis wrote an essay shortly before his death, and requested that it be published on the day of his funeral): “While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society. Millions of people motivated simply by human compassion laid down the burdens of division. Around the country and the world you set aside race, class, age, language and nationality to demand respect for human dignity. That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day.”