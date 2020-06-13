The events of the past several weeks beg me to comment from an aging perspective. But what wisdom could I offer that has not already been dissected by talking heads and the president? Our national disasters of virus and violence demand wisdom, but as an older American, can I offer anything of value?
So I take a deep breath and venture into the unknown (a joy as well as a danger of writing). Breathing is the watchword now as our three-month-long COVID-19 isolation is compounded by a second pandemic relating to racism, adding to deep dismay and pain.
I had already planned to write about stereotyping aging and introduce the theme of “Living Today for a Better Tomorrow.” But given all that is happening, how can I say as an older American that I, a privileged white person, am “living well”?
Having enjoyed a healthy and natural aging process until the distress of these past months, I now feel like I have aged greatly. I learned from my birthing nurse wife, now deceased, to use the Lamaze method of breathing when in pain. It has worked in the dentist office, but for today’s tragedies ...?
Sure, there are many things I don’t do anymore, or do as well as I used to, but I believe in counting my blessings. It’s just that it is harder these days to have positive thoughts. What’s an elder to do? Avoid germs and controversy? Turn off the media? Join a protest? Or just curl up and withdraw from life?
I have met too many older citizens in the past few months who present themselves as down and out. With a pessimistic outlook for themselves or society in general, they seem to lack any sense of well-being or contentment and focus only on what is wrong with life today. May I say that this perspective is bad for one’s health!
Our national Agency on Aging continues to focus on prevention efforts to help older adults have better health as they age and avoid the risks of chronic disease, disability and injury. Getting up off the couch and helping rebuild society enhances other’s lives and contributes to one’s own health.
A consistent Age-Wise challenge has been to empower older Americans of all ages and backgrounds to volunteer for activities and promote community, state and national efforts to enrich the lives of all who touch your life. Sharing our wisdom and energy is our legacy, and I urge others to not get caught up in the “bystander effect.”
The wake-up call from the George Floyd murder in some ways reflects ageism issues. In 2012, Ashton Applewhite started an anti-ageist blog titled “Transform the way we think about aging,” launching a movement to transform attitudes held by Americans.
She hoped that in the same way Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” helped catalyze the women’s movement half a century ago, her effort to reverse negative stereotypes about growing old was timely because America’s anti-ageism movement had arrived.
People now seem hungry for a narrative that rings true to a belief that “all lives are sacred.” Applewhite’s advocacy helped change aging stereotypes. I wonder if the same thinking could be applied if “race” were substituted for “age” in this quote?:
“While noticing someone’s age (race) is not inherently offensive, acting on age-based (race-based) stereotypes clearly is; sadly, prejudice against older (non-white) people often goes unchallenged by mainstream society. Nevertheless, certain avenues may decrease ageist (racial) beliefs and behaviors. High-quality intergenerational contact and exposure to stereotype-inconsistent and individuating information could help to undo the elderly (racial) stereotype by restoring a sense of esteem for older (non-white) people.”
— Journal of Social Issues, Vol. 61, No. 2, 2005
So simply spending time with people of different backgrounds is a step in the right direction. Americans are pretty much race-segregated, and staying in our silos changes nothing. The observation applicable to “reframing racism” is that “one of the really, really important things about living in society is having friends of all ages. It connects people empathetically, and that’s critically important.”
When there is overwhelming anxiety in your life, causing a sense of helplessness, stop and breathe, and then relate to others. When you are at peace, maybe the world will also respond with justice and understanding that all creatures on this Earth breathe the same air!