As he treks beneath Nepal’s towering peaks, Shiva Devkota looks down — at Himalayan lichens and mushrooms and an often-overlooked yellow and orange world beneath his feet.

Devkota, Nepal’s leading mycologist, is documenting biodiversity in the region that’s home to Mount Everest, much of it potentially threatened by climate change. He led a team of trekkers that included mycologists, or mushroom scientists, on an eco-trek this summer through Sagarmatha National Park and its environs in Nepal’s Solukhumbu District.

