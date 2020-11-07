A new Zumba Gold class is forming at the Keene Recreation Center from Nov. 10 through Dec. 17. This five-week session will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Zumba Gold is an aerobic dance class for seniors and beginners set to Latin, pop and world music. Ten-foot social distancing will be maintained while exercising. The Keene Recreation Center is on Washington Street. To register, call 357-9829, or go to their website.