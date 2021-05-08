“Every ending is a new beginning. Through the grace of God, we can always start again.”
— Marianne Williamson
Wow! It seems like yesterday that I was in a meeting at the Keene Senior Center when the Sentinel editor addressed the Monadnock Senior Advocates to seek support in starting a “Senior Page.” It was the spring of 1997 when I said I would “try one” to get it started.
Time flies, as we say. That was then, and this is now, when I take stock of all the life changes which have enveloped me and my writing of 300 Wit and Wisdom and Age-Wise columns. Since that seminal day, my life has become richer for the experiences and helped others along the way, but isn’t this a good time at age 84 to “hang it up?”
My first column was titled “Attitudes influence aging well: preparation for a lifelong process.” Then, at age 60, little did I realize how predictive this rare opportunity was to become. My passion for long-term care planning emerged as a basic blog about my own aging adventure.
Capitalizing on my education and experience as a geriatric care manager, the column seemed to resonate with the older community and also brought to younger folks a message that helped prepare for their own aging adventures with long-term care and wellness advice.
Readers who often share their own aging circumstances and concerns confirmed with email feedback each month that the “second Sunday” wisdom was valuable. Such messages as these saved notes spur me on and provide nourishment for my soul and energy to share day-to-day issues of aging:
“Excellent message — You are giving an open letter gift that I believe others will emulate. And even more folks will thank you for expressing what they couldn’t.”
“A gorgeous testimony and a gift to your readers. Thank you. If I live long enough and if I am ever in circumstances like yours, I will remember your journey and your helpful reflections.”
“What a moving expression of your ‘grief and relief.’ It recalls my own memories of my similar experience.”
“I appreciate your honesty and eloquence about your present situation. I found that to be my best “bread for the journey” through the last stages of my wife’s dementia.”
“You put into words what other caregivers are going through.”
“Thank you for your columns; it is comforting to know that others understand what you are going through because they are there themselves.”
“It is an inspiration when people open up and share their stories candidly. It gives all of us permission to be real.”
“Beautifully written article, and you present a wonderfully inspiring philosophy on life and death.”
The exposure from the newspaper has led to interesting and satisfying experiences. Sometimes I became “Dear Abby,” being called into family crises as a volunteer. With opportunities such as driving for the Community Volunteer Transportation Company and Monadnock at Home, I gleaned “grist for the mill” of Age-Wise.
Speaking at clubs and organizations has helped spread the word about long-term care planning and the need to avoid aging denial and preparation procrastination. If there was ever any “age-wisdom,” it came from the experiences of others entwined with the lessons learned in my faith community.
The 300 articles (so far) contribute to thoughts on how we should live our lives up until our death — aging well to include living with dying in mind. Mindfulness of our mortality supports and enriches living full lives with the Golden Rule as guidepost. And so I press on …
“The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open. Do it. Throw yourself.” — C. JoyBell C.
My license plate (CHEERS!) reflects a joy of life which celebrates all of God’s creation — persons, animals and the beautiful Earth. As my time flies, I have to answer the question raised in the column heading, with gratitude to the Sentinel readers who urge me on: See you second weekend next month — #301!