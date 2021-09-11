ANTRIM — The Grapevine Family and Community Resource Center in Antrim will host the Strong Living Exercise Program for Seniors this fall, meeting Tuesdays and Fridays at times yet to be determined.
The program, created in 1995 and derived from a research study at Tufts University, was developed to promote opportunities for older adults to increase their physical activity, while also connecting with peers in a social atmosphere. The exercise program helps participants improve levels of balance, strength and fitness in a low-impact way. Focus is on arms, legs, joint mobility and ways to help maintain activities of daily living, such as walking up stairs, reaching high shelves, opening and lifting safely and dressing.
Seniors can call The Grapevine at 603-588-2620 for more information, exact dates and times, and to register.