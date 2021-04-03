It’s been a year now since the world shut down. With the vaccine rollout ramping up, there is a possible light at the end of this very long tunnel.
Acts of compassion and charity have been repeatedly seen as communities have rallied around those in need, from sewing masks to donating food, and taking time to run errands for those who needed to stay home.
Now with the prospect of once again being able to spend time with loved ones and rejoining the community on the horizon, it’s important to remember that not everyone is able to return. There is a population that was socially isolated before COVID-19, and they remain so. These people are seniors stranded alone with no form of transportation, those living with disabilities that make it nearly impossible to venture out without support, as well as some veterans and military family members.
Now as life begins to normalize, this “new normal” needs to include the active engagement and support of those isolated and struggling to remain in their homes.
Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center runs a program, Neighbors-In-Deed, dedicated to support those isolated and lonely throughout the Monadnock Region. Volunteers are matched one-to-one on an ongoing basis with a qualifying care recipient and are asked to commit one to two hours of their time each week. Volunteers can help their care recipient with getting out into the community, running errands or just spending quality time together.
While restrictions are still in place, errands include grocery delivery and other necessary tasks on behalf of care recipients, as well as setting up friendly calling rather than in-person visits. Matches are made based on shared interests, compatible personalities, location and expectations of the program. With just a couple hours a week a volunteer can make a substantial difference in someone’s life.
Anyone interested in continuing to combat the social isolation and loneliness still pervasive throughout the Monadnock Region can contact Jazmin Belcoure at jbelcoure@mfs.org or by calling 283-1681