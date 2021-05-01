I have a new friend.
When she bangs on my door, on a daily basis now, it’s clear that she wants to come in and visit. So, being a good neighbor, I open the door and in she trots. She now knows where the kitchen is and that I’ve laid in a supply of her favorite foods. She heads there, leading the way, talking a mile a minute. Stuffed after she eats, she’ll sprawl on the couch and have a long nap, safe from the world.
My new friend is a cat — a grey tabby, age 4, with a tiny bell on her red collar.
This cat, whose name I’m told is Missy, is an orphan, at least right now. Her owner, a neighbor, is in the hospital and the prognosis is grim. The woman was found a few weeks ago when another neighbor noticed that Missy was still sitting on the porch in the middle of the afternoon, apparently unfed and upset. The neighbor investigated and found Missy’s owner on the floor. An ambulance was called.
Let this be a lesson to all of us. If we have pets and we live alone, we need a backup plan for the animals’ care.
Someone needs to know we have pets, know what they eat and where the food is kept. If it’s an older animal and medicine is required, somebody needs to know how to give it, and when. This someone needs to know the name of the vet.
The second lesson is about us: Somebody needs to be aware enough of our daily routines that if something is wrong, they’ll know to investigate: the blinds still closed, the paper still at the door ... or the cat still sitting unfed on the porch.
Scammers try new ways to trick you
How many phone calls did you receive today? Of those, how many were scam calls?
So far today I’ve received eight. This is nothing new, but the tricks that scammers use are changing, and we need to be up on all of their tactics to steal our identities and money.
The latest scammer craze is something called tele-transformer. This is step one in the scammer bag of tricks before handing you off to the closers who will pull you into a deal. Sometimes the message will leave a call-back number. Or they’ll claim they’re returning your call, or calling because you recently bought one of their products. If you answer, a typical message will say, “This is Kristen with benefits advisers calling on a recorded line. How are you today?” No matter what you say, they launch into their spiel, sometimes about Medicare, sometimes about Social Security, or your mortgage or your student loan, or car insurance, your disability or senior-living home improvement. The range of topics is long.
Just hang up.
With other types of calls, however, what they’re looking for is “yes.” With that simple word, they can steal your identity and your money. Here’s how it works: The first question they usually ask is “Can you hear me?” What they want is for you to say “yes.” Sometimes the question is “Are you having a good day?” or “Is this X?” if they have your real name. Do not say “Yes”! Once they have a recording of that one word from you, they’re free to do all kinds of things. They can sign you up for a service or send items to you in the mail. They have proof, they claim, that you agreed to those ... because they have your “yes” recorded in your own voice!
Just hang up.