I have discovered Internet radio.
It’s easy to get started. I went to Radio.net (with 33,000 stations around the world) and on a whim I typed in Ireland for a search function. That got me 15 stations in Ireland. I tried Canada, and that netted me 44 stations. Searching for France, I found 798. I went with a French talk show aimed at seniors and have been able to test the free French lessons I’ve been taking online with Duolingo.
If you get hooked on listening to the radio on your computer, you might consider investing in a good pair of speakers. I prefer the wired speakers, as opposed to struggling with Bluetooth connections, and a decent set can be had for less than $25. I use a pair of 3-inch cube speakers with a handy volume button that I purchased years ago.
As for the free French lessons on Duolingo (duolingo.com), I’ve decided to start again at the beginning. There are four goal levels: casual, regular, serious and intense, meaning 5, 10, 15 or 20 minutes per day of instruction. Now that I’ve found that French talk show, not to mention all the other 797 French stations, I’m going to get more serious about learning French.
On Radio.net there was an offer to get a free phone app at the App store or on Google Play, but you can just click the green arrow for connection. One thing to keep in mind about radio apps for phones or tablets — they do use data. If you’re on a cellphone plan, make sure you are using Wi-Fi, or be aware of how much data you are using. You can always listen on the computer.
Christmas dinner in a parking lot
My senior center is going to hold its annual Christmas dinner outdoors in the parking lot. If that doesn’t speak about the sad state of our world now, nothing will.
Santa will arrive by limo, we’re told, and will make his rounds through the tables set up across the asphalt, little elves at his elbow passing out presents. Students from the high school choir will sing while others from the culinary arts classes will serve the food and drinks outside. Parking will be wherever you find it around the neighborhood.
In the middle of December? In New England?
Why, some of us wanted to know, did they not simply use the town’s rec center? That large space would allow the tables to be spread out, with plenty of parking right outside the door. Best of all, it’s indoors where there’s heat. But no, they decreed, the dinner has to be next to the senior center where the kitchen is.
A poll of friends indicates a mixed review of this whole idea. One laughed and said no, he absolutely would not be there. Another said he’d been recruited to set up tables and bring the decorated tree outside, hoping he can find an extension cord long enough to plug in the lights. One adventurous soul decided she will indeed be there, wearing a down comforter over her winter coat, which will be over several other layers of clothing, including snow pants. (She’s also bringing a Thermos of hot coffee and is practicing eating while wearing gloves.)
One only hopes someone has put the town plow-truck driver on notice. He might be called upon to plow out the parking lot that day before the dinner.