COVID hits seniors hard. Many of us have underlying medical conditions that make a diagnosis of COVID very risky in terms of recovery. But the lockdown from the pandemic has another risky side: mental health disorders.
Whether we’re living at home, in a retirement center or a care facility, our isolation has been very stressful.
A survey conducted in June concluded that seniors were less negatively affected than other age groups when it comes to mental health. They say we have better emotional regulation, which means we don’t react as strongly to negative events.
But the study was done when we were only a few months into this new way of living. (Even the study mentions that as a caveat.) Now eight more months have passed. Holidays without family. Missed doctor appointments. We’ve had to take a crash course in online chat to be able to see and talk to friends and family. Our regular meetings and social outings are canceled. The news has been a daily onslaught of the increasing numbers of positive cases and deaths.
A more recent study from Portugal unearthed the truth, however. After reviewing 41 pieces of research from around the world, scientists concluded that “anxiety, depression, poor sleep quality and physical inactivity” have been prevalent among seniors during our lockdowns.
If you’re struggling, ask for help. In some communities, hotlines have opened up to deal with this kind of stress. Look online for “mental health hotline” and your state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention set up a web page in December. Search online for “CDC Coping with Stress” and look at all the offerings on the page. There is a national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). Or you can just pick up the phone and dial 211. It’s a referral for community services.
Have you given any thought to just how much financial clout we seniors have? Not because we necessarily have a lot of money but because there are so many of us. As a “silver block,” we can make some changes. And with every day that passes, more and more people join our group.
Shopping locally has immediate benefits close to home. According to the Small Business Administration, for every $100 spent locally, $48 of it stays in the community. At a big-box chain store, only $14 stays in town.
Consider that every local purchase you make might actually be the one that keeps a neighbor employed as small businesses struggle to stay open. Foods that are made locally will be in your hands when they’re fresher. And you’re likely to get better service and free delivery from a local business that’s grateful for your order.
Check a list of stores in your area to see if they have websites. If not, call and ask how orders are placed.
Look for local farmers who sell their products at farmers markets. Call local appliance dealers before your next big purchase. Contact bakeries, shoe stores, and toy, pet and furniture stores that are locally owned.