You can learn all kinds of things from surveys, and not all of them are good.
A recent SimplyWise bi-monthly survey showed that 35 percent of seniors age 60 and older are willing to risk getting COVID in order to work Of those who are over age 50, only 27 percent have put any money aside recently for retirement. Nearly half could not last one month off their savings.
The number of people who plan to keep working after starting to collect Social Security benefits just keeps rising, up to 74 percent at the time of the survey.
Due to finances, 17 percent of us are considering selling our homes.
I scarcely know where to begin — it’s a dismal picture. My thoughts on how to cut back on expenses and save money during COVID seem inadequate, but here they are:
Stop impulse online purchases that you make out of boredom.
Ask your auto insurance agent about discounts, since your driving is minimal now.
Double down on asking for senior discounts for everything.
Don’t buy any new clothes (or even a new winter coat) if you’re home all the time anyway.
Take your former entertainment budget (dinner and a movie out) and keep the cash.
If you’re signed up for video streaming services you rarely use, cut all but one.
Consider selling a second vehicle if it still has payments.
Make a ritual of studying the weekly grocery sales.
None of these things alone will amount to much, but taken together they will keep more cash in your pocket.
Unlocking your creativity
Creating art can be emotionally healing and freeing. Who among us can’t use a little of that nowadays? Once you get started, you’ll wonder why you didn’t begin sooner. Here are some ideas:
Collage Wish Board: Collect pictures of things you miss and hope to have or do again. You’ll need a poster board, school glue, scissors and magazines (or print out pictures you find online). If you hope to travel, gather travel magazines and snip out pictures of places you want to go once the ban on travel disappears. Paris? Add the Eiffel Tower. London? Add Buckingham Palace.
If you plan a garden for next summer, collect gardening magazines or look for pictures on seed catalog sites. Add in a small plan of your garden. A collage wish board can be made for nearly any interest and topic. (Mine is a mixture of all the things that didn’t happen this year: the annual music festival, square dance classes and monthly museum exhibits.)
Coloring: There’s something very relaxing about taking a handful of fine-point markers and filling in the designs on a page in front of us. Search for “adult coloring books” online and print out the free pages. The topics are endless.
Crafts: If creating things is more to your liking, search online for “craft kits for adults” and see what appeals to you. Stained glass window art, jewelry-making, macrame, birdhouse kit, origami, wind chimes, mosaics, oil painting or watercolor ... the kits are endless. Look at the website for your local hobby and craft store. Chances are they have curbside pickup. (I’m in the middle of a 1:250 scale model of Notre Dame Cathedral.)