Administrators of the local senior center called it a tailgate party and envisioned many dozens of elderly gathered in the parking lot outside the center, drinking coffee and snacking on doughnuts from the bakery. They'd sent out notices and emails a week in advance.
No one showed up. Not a single senior was to be seen, while center management stood on the steps wringing their hands and wondering ... why?
The problem, we all know, is that the oldest of the senior center management team is less than half our average age, with their assistants barely out of college. Degrees galore, of course, in gerontology this and geriatric that, but framed documents hanging on the wall don't indicate a personal knowledge of what all seniors know for fact:
We get cold!
Not only do we get cold, but we have to be careful. Our circulation isn't what it used to be. We lose body heat faster and sometimes don't even know it's happening. When our core temperature drops too low, it can damage our liver, kidney and heart. Hypothermia is a real risk and can be deadly.
It bears repeating that we need to beware of the cold. Here's what you can do to stay on top of your own body temperature:
Don't skimp on the heat at home. Keep the thermostat at 68-70 F and wear a sweater inside. (If you visit an elderly person in the winter, go to the thermostat and see what the setting is.) If you must save money on heating, close off rooms you're not using.
Ask someone to install clear plastic film insulation on your windows. You'll be surprised how much it cuts down on icy drafts.
Keep a blanket or quilt on the sofa or recliner, and cover up when you sit down.
If you have to go out, wear layers and a good hat, gloves and scarf. Don't let body heat escape out of your neckline.
And if your senior center hosts an outdoor parking-lot gathering, check the weather report.