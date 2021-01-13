This morning I made a breakfast I had never made before. I heated up a tortilla, added cheese, turkey, spinach, beans, avocado and salsa with eggs, and folded it into the tortilla. I took a deep breath in and out and noticed that I have made eggs before in a somewhat similar manner — but never exactly this way. So it was a new creation.
Doing things that are a new experience awakens your creativity inside, and when you feel this energy you get inspired to do more new things, thereby creating an open mind and a happy feeling. This creativity inside us is essential if we’re going to be happy in life. So I invite you to do something just a little different, or even a totally new thing.
See how you feel afterwards and remember to breathe and notice your breath when doing something new. Breathe in: “I feel inspired.” Breathe out: “I am happy.” Breathe in: “I feel joy.” Breathe out: “I am creative.”
Feel the joyful energy run through your mind and body as you take a deep breath in and then exhale. Doing something new makes life exciting. You feel more alive and rejuvenated. It’s crazy how just a little change in your life can help you feel happy, peaceful and more mindful.