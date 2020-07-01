Just yesterday was another one of those wonderful days when I forgot something important for my family. Ever have that happen?
My adventure of forgetfulness happened while shopping for food. I bought all my groceries, got home and later that day I noticed that I had forgotten just one ingredient for my meal. It was the main ingredient: oatmeal. I make oatmeal for my family the night before I have to wake up super-early for work. It’s easy, nutritious and the only thing that can sit out and still taste delicious. The oatmeal has to sit in water and Himalayan sea salt for six hours with chia seeds, Ceylon cinnamon and hemp seeds.
At 5 a.m. I wake up, heat it and add ghee, a healthy fat, some more water, and it’s amazing. Anyway, on a Sunday night at 7 p.m. I realized I was missing that ingredient. So I noticed my thoughts: ”Crap, you noodle head, you silly woman, how can you forget the main ingredient? Now you have to get in the car and drive. Who has time for that on a Sunday night?”
But instead of continuing to beat myself up, I noticed these unhelpful thoughts, and said, “Stop. Take a breath. You are not helping yourself by beating yourself up.” I followed my breath until I started to feel calmer. Breathing in and breathing out, I noticed my heartbeat calming down, I noticed my hands were not shaking as much, and I noticed my feet became more grounded to the floor. I calmly drove to the supermarket. It was cloudy out, and I noticed it was quite warm. The breeze felt nice on my face as I lowered my window.
Next I realized I was looking at this all wrong. It’s a new adventure going to the supermarket at night. First, I realized that I got a parking spot right in front of the door. Next, it felt kind of nice not bumping into everyone and having it be a more peaceful experience. Wow, as I looked for my oatmeal I saw it was on sale — how great this is! I started feeling more and more grateful for all my new experiences. My thoughts shifted, and I started thinking that shopping at night is pretty cool.