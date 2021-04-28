I love hearing the birds singing in the morning.
Something that we do not experience in wintertime has now come back into our lives. It’s just amazing to me that we have all these magical gifts in nature that we take for granted. Notice that life is created to be enjoyed and make you feel happy — nature shows you that every day.
So listen to the birds singing in the morning, feel their joy to be back in your yard and close your eyes for a moment and connect with their songs. Breathe in: “I hear the songs of the birds.” Breathe out: “I feel alive and connected.” Breathe in: “The birds’ songs sound beautiful.” Breathe out: “I feel relaxed.” Breathe in: “I let go of all my worries, anxiety and stress.” Breathe out: “I feel my potential.”
Enjoy nature’s music around you and feel rejuvenated and happy, so you can live the life you were meant to live.