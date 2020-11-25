Laughter is key these days. Laughter can actually improve your health: It strengthens your immune system, boosts up your mood, reduces stress in your body — all good stuff for you.
Now let’s bring some joy and laughter into our lives. Take a deep breath in and out and notice your breath for a moment. Stop what you’re doing and close your eyes. Take another deep breath and think for a moment about the things in your life that have made you laugh. Keep breathing and go back in time. It might be something your 2-year-old said, or it might be a moment in a movie — whatever it is, just enjoy that moment and smile. All those things that make us happy are super important for you, and we want to create more of those moments in our life. Take another deep breath and feel happy, relaxed and joyful.
This is great meditation so you can start your day off on the right foot. Think about some things you could do today that will make you smile, laugh and feel good — and then just go out and make them happen, whether it’s hanging out with your funny friend or renting a comedy movie, calling your grandkid or giving someone flowers for no reason at all except to see the smile on their face. We all need to learn to focus on all the good things in our lives versus all the negative things. Life’s already short enough, so why not fill it with more good stuff? It’s really important to bring the joy back into your life when you feel the whole world has gone upside down.
So take a deep breath and start creating laughter and joy in your life. You’re worth it!