As it gets darker and colder I love to burn candles, both at night and in the early morning. I absolutely love candles. What about you?
As soon as you light a candle when it’s dark outside it feels like you go back in time. I like the smell, the warmth and the beauty of them. I think about the times when no electric lights were part of daily living — just the flickering of candles were used to light up a room. As I look at my candle, I also think about the light and darkness that are part of the world we live in — and that we also have light and darkness within us.
So how do we keep the light on within ourselves when the world around us seems so dark? To answer this question I like to use this visual. If you can close your eyes for a moment, do so after you read this: Imagine you are the candle in the night, and wherever you go you bring joy, happiness and well-being. You see yourself go through your day-to-day activities, and you are neutral and peaceful. There’s no judgment, no anger, and because your thoughts are different from someone else’s, you just observe and notice your inner self.
If you feel triggered, take a deep breath and imagine that you are the bright, beautiful candle and move on as the bright light that you are. Take a deep breath in and out and open your eyes. So how can you defeat the darkness and balance your world? Be the candle. We need a lot of light these days, so do your best to be kind, understanding and spread joy yourself — because you have the power to make a difference in this world. Start shining and be the magical candle that you truly are.