Connecting to nature is a great way to relax the mind and body. So today I wanted to introduce you to a tree meditation, since no matter where you live I believe you can most likely find a tree.
Take a deep breath in and out. Look at the tree you picked. Start noticing: Is the tree tall or short? Notice any smells? Does it have a strong smell or a light smell? Touch the tree. How does the tree feel? Is the trunk smooth or rugged? What sounds do you hear in the tree? Are there birds that live in it? Use all your senses to be in the moment observing this tree. Keep following your breath and notice that stillness within you expand as you are more and more present with the tree. It’s just you and the tree.
A tree is full of amazing sounds, wonderful touches, beautiful sights and delicious smells that can all create a sense of calm. Follow your breath and breathe in, “I am one with nature,” breathing out, “I feel calm.”
Keep doing this until you feel more peaceful. Enjoy.