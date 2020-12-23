Ever wonder if the outside world is a reflection of your inner world? I do.
Think about it. When you have a bad day, do you feel the day gets better if you have those negative thoughts? No, absolutely not. The day will get crazier and crazier. You’ll even talk to friends about it. ”My oh my, did I have a messed-up, crazy day!” You are actually amplifying the negative feeling.
Well, imagine you’re an antenna sending out negativity, just like the news is doing now 24/7. You might ask yourself, ”What good does that do?” Well, I will tell you, it does you no good. As a matter a fact it makes you mentally and physically sick and depressed. So now that we know that, stop reading the negative news, stop giving in to negative feelings and take control of your life by taking control of your thoughts and feelings.
I love the sentence, ”Change your thoughts; change your life.“ So to get out of your funk here are some ideas: Watch a comedy movie, read a positive book, exercise, hang out with your friends — and start breathing. Move on with your life by noticing your mental state first, and then as soon as you start to feel down take a deep breath in and out and focus on that breath until you start to feel calm. When you are calmer you will feel better, and you will know what to do to make yourself feel happier. Breathe in: “I am feeling annoyed, sad, angry and depressed.” Breathe out: “I release every negative thought inside me consciously and subconsciously.” Breathe in:” I am feeling more peaceful.” Breathe out: ”I release.” Breathe in: “I am peace.” Breathe out: ”I feel peace.”
Keep breathing until you feel peaceful for about five minutes a day. So you are the light, joy and peace that the world needs right now and you can take control of your inner world so we can all start spreading peace and happiness in our lives.