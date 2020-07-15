These days a lot of people have some very extreme thoughts.
It’s either “masks on,” believing that it saves lives and if you don’t you’re a murderer. Or there are people who believe “masks off,” because it’s unhygienic and it’s slowly killing you as you inhale your own carbon dioxide.
There are statues of figures from our American history being torn down by people who feel that destruction is part of the solution, versus the peaceful protests that are going on.
There are people who believe watching the news 24/7 is giving them all the latest updates, and then there are people who no longer watch the news because “it’s not the truth,” “it’s focused on very negative aspects of the world,” “basically it’s a bunch of actors lying and twisting things around.”
These are strange times these days, to say the least. All I can say about it is that being in a state of peacefulness is now more important than ever, and that starts with you. It doesn’t matter who’s right or wrong; we need to respect each others’ opinions and focus on our inner healing. Realize that this extreme way of thinking doesn’t help; it only separates us more.
So let’s take a deep breath in and out. Notice the air moving into your body, expanding your belly on the inhale and then notice your belly button move toward your spine on the exhale. Breathe for three minutes to create inner stillness. Breath in — “I am at peace with my decisions in life,” breath out — “I accept that other people might think differently,” breath in — “I feel safe in my world,” breath out — “Other people can choose how they feel safe; it’s their business,” breath in — “I am acceptance,” breath out — “I feel at peace.”
It’s now time to live moment by moment, to be present so we can all eliminate the hate within (which is really fear) and start accepting ourselves and other people just the way they are. We can all exist together with different opinions. You can have your opinion; other people can have their opinion. It is what it is — acceptance is key right now.