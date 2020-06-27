People who are at least 70 years old are invited by The Keene Senior Center to take part as a Super Senior in the Clarence DeMar Marathon in Keene.
Super Seniors have until Aug. 28 to complete 25 miles. Setting their own pace and covering any distance they wish, Super Seniors keep track of the distance walked or jogged in a mileage log. Each mile in the log is divided into half-miles. On race day, Sept. 27, they complete the last 1.2 miles. This year, Super Seniors will be able to do the last 1.2 miles virtually, if they wish.
Super Seniors receive a free T-shirt if registrations and logs are turned in by Aug. 28. Registration is free. To register for the marathon, request a mileage log and for more information, contact Cameron Tease, executive director of the Keene Senior Center, at ctease@thekeeneseniorcenter.org or 352.5037.