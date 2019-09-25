The Keene Family YMCA is set to offer its annual month of free Fridays next month. Every Friday throughout the month of October, the Y will be open all day for no charge to all members of the community.
The YMCA is offering special programming, including:
Free 30-minute personal training sessions
Family events including story time and the annual Pumpkin Plunge
Aqua fitness class
Open climbing
Open gymnastics
And more
All areas of the Y will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday. Members of the community are welcome to take a group fitness class, swim in the pool, play basketball, walk on the track or try out the cardio equipment.
For more information, contact Jocelyn Frain, director of Member Services, at 352-6002 or visit www.keeneymca.org.