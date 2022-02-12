There’s been a shift in food availability across the country. If your area is just now getting hit with empty store shelves, this concept is shocking and new to you. For those of us who have lived with this for a long time (for over a year in my area), it’s more of the same but worse now. Here are a few thoughts to help you get through this:
Ask your store manager about any missing item. If he says that he’s no longer able to order it, that likely means the item isn’t on the store’s list anymore. Call the manufacturer. You may discover that they’re no longer making that particular item.
If, however, the reply is that he doesn’t know when certain stock will be arriving on a truck, at least there’s hope it will reappear. That’s when you need to be proactive. Team up with a few friends and equip each one with a list of a few must-have items for each person. For one it might be distilled water for a C-pap machine. For another it might be one certain brand of low-sugar canned fruit. Then, when you shop, keep an eye out for those items. If you spot something, make a call and ask if you should pick it up while it’s right there in front of you.
If you’re desperate for a particular item you know is in stock, call the store manager and ask for it to be put it at the customer-service counter. If you don’t do this too often, chances are you’ll be accommodated.
If your store finally gets a missing item back in stock, don’t hoard. At most, take just one extra if you’ll use it within several weeks. That will buy you a little time if it goes missing again.