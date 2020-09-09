How can you calm yourself down daily with a mindfulness meditation? Besides using your breath, which we’ve talked about several times, you can also give your physical body something constructive to do to relieve anxiety.
This meditation might be helpful for people who can’t always sit still while meditating, so let’s start. Find a comfortable place to sit in a chair, or take an easy pose — criss-crossing your legs on the floor. Stack your hands on top of each other, palms facing down, leaving them about four inches apart. Then start moving the hands in a circular motion away from your body. Breathe in slowly and then breathe out while moving your hands. Do this for three minutes. Inhale deeply, hold, then exhale.
This mindfulness exercise will channel your anxiety out of your mind and body — and then move you into a calmer state of mind. Enjoy!