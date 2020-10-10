“Cabin fever refers to the distressing claustrophobic irritability or restlessness experienced when a person, or group, is stuck at an isolated location or in confined quarters for an extended period of time.”
— Wikipedia
Feelings of depression, sadness and being bombarded by negative overload right now is from more than just being cooped up. Since it isn’t spring after a long winter of cabin fever, what’s going on? Is it more than the social distancing requirements of COVID-19 which inhibit close human interaction?
Clearly there is a lot more impacting our health and peace of mind. I had intended to write about the advantages of companionship for my older American friends. My personal experiences have suggested that sharing life’s joys and sorrows is an important mental health boost we all need, but even these discussions are clouded by anxiety about the state of the nation.
So for all of us, and especially those of us who are now without partners or isolated in the “prison” of medically controlled facilities, stress is an unseen danger. While all the protocols intended to keep us safe from a virus are helpful if we are compliant with the recommendations of the experts, this phenomenon is still having an effect on our quality of life.
Protection is much more than a mask and 6 feet of distance from other human beings. For those of us with medical conditions creating a high risk from COVID-19, we cannot escape the constant reminders from daily news and conversations about our age and vulnerability — and feeding hopelessness.
Trauma of significant proportions beyond simple cabin fever threatens our enjoyment of life. During these tough times it surely is helpful to have hope as well as a companion to share your thoughts and anxieties. Stress and high blood pressure can lead to heart attacks and strokes. Talking about concerns can relieve a little pressure, but there are other behaviors to improve one’s health.
Weight loss, exercise and a healthy diet always top the list, but factors right now work against the best intentions. For me, the Bond Wellness Center treadmill is closed, and for many the loss of pool therapy is distressing. Many of us bound to home have increased our intake of snacks and alcohol.
Stress and anxiety from worry about the pandemic are further increased by the dark cloud hanging over our heads of political corruption and dictatorship, unusual environmental calamities, racism and the lack of enlightened leadership — all mixed with the possibility of catching the virus. No wonder we are sick to our stomachs and sleep-deprived!
Some folks have even reported strange dreams which can be related to the bombardment of daily news. No wonder therapists recommend taking a break from the media!
While there definitely are some positive stories of essential worker responders, creative interventions and innovations of kindness and human compassion on the news, there is an even greater need for national leadership — VOTE!
The desire to re-establish community and common ground for American democracy is seen in the thousands who take to the streets, calling for social justice for all citizens. Our VOTE for goodness is a welcome antidote to the current hopelessness and personal depression of too many citizens. Age-Wise suggests that elder folks become spokespeople for spreading a new disease: the renewal of the democracy we once cherished.
Cooperative coalitions of leadership is promoted at www.amacad.org/ourcommonpurpose. Called “A Playbook For Gaining Our Common Purpose,” by Daniel Stid in The Art of Association blog post, this encouraging report provides hope and instruction on how we can get from here to there. We older Americans have a role to play beyond critique and complaint — VOTE! And volunteer!
As the report observes, “a healthy constitutional democracy depends on a virtuous cycle in which responsive political institutions foster a healthy civic culture of participation and responsibility, while a healthy civic culture — a combination of values, norms, and narratives — keeps our political institutions responsive and inclusive.”
To revitalize our commitment to constitutional democracy and citizenship, the report also points out that the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence presents a unique opportunity to mobilize and engage the nation toward these ends. I urge you to get acquainted with this report and remember that leadership is everyone’s responsibility — VOTE!
It is not a “Washington thing.” Our personal health and the health of our civic life finds its breath in local communities where a great deal of our elder wisdom and vision of past greatness can shine brightly, contributing social capital for a common cause.