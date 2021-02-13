“I expect to pass through life but once. If therefore, there be any kindness I can show, or any good thing I can do to any fellow being, let me do it now, and not defer or neglect it, as I shall not pass this way again.”
— William Penn
What better message for Valentine’s Day than invoking love and kindness? Powerful advice from Jaffrey Grade School students to be kind shouts out from a painted bench in front of the United Church to all going by on Main Street in Jaffrey.
Similar benches around the village proclaim the desires of young people for a better world. Created as part of a traditional National Service Day project last year around the birthday of Martin Luther King, the pre-COVID event brought multi-generations together to support the concept of “Beloved Community.”
This year, forced into the all too familiar Internet world of Zoom, the annual Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Celebration took a different but no less powerful form. With partners from Keene State College, CALL (Cheshire Academy for Lifelong Learning) and many community supporters, an international expert in human relations was engaged.
Dr. Earl Fluker presented a remarkable Valentine’s message of King’s dream for all humanity in a “great world house” in which we have to get along with each other. He reminded us that to be true to King’s dream we must embrace love for all humanity.
Again, young folks were called upon to provide the hope expressed in an opening song for the one hour virtual presentation. A COVID-safe performance by the Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School set the tone for the program with a beautiful composition by Abbie Bettinis entitled “Love is Love is Love.”
Music plays a huge role in the impact of the love message. The video referenced here ended with an emotional rendition by refugees around the world singing a song of hope and kindness named “Shine Your Light.” In the afterglow from this day, I was transfixed by Tim McGraw singing the ballad “Undivided” that he crafted with Tyler Hubbard:
“I think it’s time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We’ve been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Until this country that we love is undivided.”
Did you ever hear of the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation? Its mission is to inspire people to practice kindness and to “pass it on” to others. Established in 1995, their website suggests several random acts of kindness:
Smile
Hold the door open
Give an honest compliment
Thank someone who you appreciate
Be a good listener
Offer your help to someone
Ask the person who’s serving you how their day is going
Treat someone to a coffee or tea
The Foundation quotes Helen James with a simple, “Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference.” Additionally, a reminder that we don’t have to agree on anything to be kind to each other fits the call from President Biden for America to come together.
It doesn’t take a lot to smile, offer a kind word, lend a listening ear or gentle touch, provide a genuine compliment, or be a courteous driver. The smallest acts of caring can reward the giver as well as receiver — a clear wellness act of reciprocity.
I was inspired again by the rediscovery of reasons we celebrate Dr. King’s birthday. The message of a world house where we all get along together certainly carries forward into this new year with new leadership, and resonates with St. Valentine’s Day. Its okay to support others with cards, flowers or chocolates, but how about gifting a random act of good cheer? Cognizant of the value we grandparents place on youth as the hope of the future, I encourage kindness and acts of love in our own personal contribution to a better world.
Happy Valentine’s Day!